Popular Korean stars who got married between 2022 - 2023

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

On April 7, 2023, actor Lee Seung-gi of Law Cafe tied the knot with his fiancée. On Instagram, he announced his marriage and said that Lee Da-in accepted his proposal.

Song Joong-Ki’s marriage

In January 2023, Song Joong-Ki updated fans via fan café about his marriage. He said that the couple is also expecting a child.

In September, musical actor Baek Ki Bum and former Nine Muses member Keumjo got married. She got back together for a photoshoot for her wedding with seven of her old bandmates.

Lee Hae Ri gets married

In July, Lee Hae Ri of Davichi tied the knot in a modest ceremony with her non-celebrity boyfriend. Kang Minkyung also posted behind-the-scenes photos of the wedding preparations.

On her wedding day, singer and actress Jang Na Ra stunned everyone with her lovely, timeless looks, leaving internet users to wonder if she will ever age.

