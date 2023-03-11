Post Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor, more new pairings to look forward to in 2023

Are you waiting to watch your favourite pair on-screen this year post seeing Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor together? Check out the list of fresh pairings here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023
For the first time, the duo will share screenspace in Adipurush based on Ramayana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This pair has been seen together for the first time in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo will be seen for the first time in Fighter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They both will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara and Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next movie which has created a lot of anticipation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crakk pair Jacqueline and Vidyut will be seen together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan opposite south star Nayanthara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun for the first time in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara and Vikrant's first collaboration is Gaslight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both will collaborate together and will be seen in highly anticipated film Salaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!