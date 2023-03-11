Post Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor, more new pairings to look forward to in 2023

Are you waiting to watch your favourite pair on-screen this year post seeing Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor together? Check out the list of fresh pairings here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas

For the first time, the duo will share screenspace in Adipurush based on Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor

This pair has been seen together for the first time in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan

The duo will be seen for the first time in Fighter.

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor

They both will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan

Sara and Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next movie which has created a lot of anticipation.

Jacqueline Fernandez-Vidyut Jammwal

Crakk pair Jacqueline and Vidyut will be seen together.

SRK- Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan opposite south star Nayanthara.

Rakul Preet Singh & Ajrun Kapoor

Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun for the first time in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Sara Ali Khan-Vikrant Massey

Sara and Vikrant's first collaboration is Gaslight.

Prabhas- Shruti Haasan

Both will collaborate together and will be seen in highly anticipated film Salaar.

