Potluck 2 to Tanaav: Top 10 web series to watch on Sony Liv

Tired of watching old web series? If you are scouting for something new then check out this full list of the top web series on Sony Liv.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Jehanabad

The story is about Bihar's cast violence and politics that takes place.

Potluck 2

The Shastri family is shown in an amazing way where each character tries to build a good bond with the other family members.

Kathmandu Connection 2

The historical thriller is a must-watch, however, the story is very predictable.

Tanaav

A special team is sent to Kashmir to curb down terrorists. The special force kills the lead terrorist only to find that the leader was alive.

Faadu: A Love Story

Abhay a poet loves Manjiri, a poetess who has a different thinking. What will happen between the two?

Maharani 2

Huma Qureshi shines in this political thriller.

Scam 1992

Like the stock market? Then this is a great series to know about the same.

Dr Arora

It showcases the journey of a sex consultant Dr Vishesh Arora and his experience with clients.

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Vapsi

A young man wants to find his roots. He finds his village in Bihar and gets emotional.

Rocket Boys

This epic web series showcases the life of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai who had launched a rocket in the 90s.

