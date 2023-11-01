Prabhas' Adipurush and other Top 10 Bollywood movies with VFX worse than a cartoon film
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Adipursh was massively trolled for poor VFX and the Raavan looked like one from a cartoon film.
Poorly rendered CGI elements made Drona seem like a cartoon.
In Love Story 2050 overuse of rudimentary CGI made it look cartoonish.
Kalank’s bullfight scene appeared animated.
A Flying Jatt had simple and unrealistic special effects.
Aabra Ka Daabra looked like a desi Harry Potter due to poor VFX.
Ra.One struggled with outdated visual effects despite a big budget.
Krrish 3 had ambitious visual effects but fell short of execution.
Joker’s lackluster visual effects hindered its quality.
Hindustan Ki Kasam’s funniest VFX was a bike flying in the sky turned into an Air India airplane.
