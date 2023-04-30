Top 10 South Indian actors highest educational qualifications
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan completed his graduation from US in Bachelor of Business Management.
Pushpa star Allu Arjun holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree.
Vijay Deverakonda earned Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai.
Nagarjuna studied Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan.
Prabhas holds a B.Tech degree and also graduated from Satyanand Film School in Visakhapatnam
Dhanush did distance learning in a Bachelor of Computer Application.
Vikram pursued MBA after graduating in English Literature.
Karthi received Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University.
Prithviraj Sukumaran holds Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.
Mahesh Babu’s highest educational qualification is a Bachelor of Commerce.
