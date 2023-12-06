Prabhas, Allu Arjun and other South Indian actors and their luxurious car collections

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Having a huge car collection has to be one of the things that all actors are fond of and South stars are no different when it comes to this.

RRR star Ram Charam owns one of the most expensive cars, Rolls Royce Phantom, along with, Aston Martin Vantage V8, Ferrari Portofino, among many others.

Leo star Thalapathy Vijay owns a Rolls Royce Ghost, an Audi A8 L and many other cars worth a total of 18 crores.

Pushpa aka Allu Arjun owns a Jaguar XJL, Range Rover Vogue, Volvo XC90 Excellence and a whole Falcon Vanity Van.

Vijay Devarakonda sure has a favourite when it comes to cars and it's his Ford Mustang, he also owns Mercedes Benz GLC class, BMW 5-series, Volvo XC 90, etc.

Jr. NTR owns a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Porsche 718 Cayman and others.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s most iconic car has to be Premier Padmini which he was often seen driving during 1980s, he also owns Rolls Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, etc.

Salaar star Prabhas also owns a Rolls Royce Phantom alongside Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Jaguar XJR among other cars.

Dhanush owns a lot of cars as well including Bentley Continental Flying Spur and Rolls Royce Ghost.

KGF star Yash has two Mercedes with them being Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D and Mercedes-Benz GLC 250D Coupe.

