Prabhas and other Top 8 actors who changed their names for success

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Pabhas’ new movie, RajaSaab first poster is out and it reveals something very surprising.

As seen on the top of the poster, the actor’s name is spelled Prabhass with an extra S which could be a name change according to numerology.

No official information is out right now regarding the name change. Here are some more actors who opted for a change in their name according to numerology.

Ajay Devgn changed his name to his current form in 2009 after requests from his family, previously his last name used to spell as Devgan.

Ayushmann Khurrana added an extra N to his first name and an R to his last name for that bit of goodluck.

Rajkummar Rao also added an M to his name after entering the industry.

Suniel Shetty added an extra E to his first name, he used to be known as Sunil and not that long ago either.

Nusrat Jahan felt more at peace after removing the extra S to her which was suggested by her numerologist.

While many people add letters to their name, Karisma Kapoor did the opposite and removed the H from her name.

Similarly, Rani Mukerji reduced her name from Rani Mukherjee.

Late actor Irrfan Khan also added an extra R to his name which saw a bump in his career as well.

