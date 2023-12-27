Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Top 6 other Indian movies that are set in the future
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is all set to be one of the only few movies in the Indian film industry that are actually set in the future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is set to take us into a whole new cinematic universe that is set in the future and has never been seen or heard of before.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before Kalki, here are some more Indian movies that are set in the future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ra.One is a superhero film exploring virtual reality, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robot starring Rajinikanth, this film centers around a humanoid robot and the implications of artificial intelligence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
24 is a Tamil sci-fi thriller involving time travel and a watch controlling time, starring Suriya in a dual role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Story 2050 is set in 2050 with time travel and futuristic technology starring Priyanka Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Antariksham 9000 KMPH is a Telugu space thriller focusing on a satellite rescue mission.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koi... Mil Gaya, while not entirely set in the future, involves hints of being set up in one as alien communication devices are impossible to develop in the current day and age.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and other iconic actors who proved age is just a number in 2023
Find Out More