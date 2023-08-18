Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD gets bigger: Check the entire ensemble star cast

A look at Kalki 2898 AD star cast feesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi film with a huge ensemble star cast.
Earlier titled Project the new title was San Diego Comic-Con.
The Nag Ashwin directorial is made at a staggering budget.
The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and more.
Now rumors have it that Dulquer Salmaan will be a part of the magnum opus movie.
The film made at a budget of Rs 600 crore has Hindu mythological link of Kalki puran.
Prabhas who is said to play the role of Kalki has reportedly charged Rs 100 - 150 crore.
Deepika Padukone's fees is estimated to be Rs 30 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan's fees is Rs 50 crore.
Kamal Haasan who will play the antagonist has charged Rs 40 crore.
Disha Patani's fees for Kalki is Rs 15 crore.
