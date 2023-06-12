Cutest childhood photos of Adipurush cast

Here, take a look at the childhood snaps of the Adipurush entire cast.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Kriti Sanon

This snap of Kriti's is nothing but pure gold.

Star

Kriti is surely a born star.

Prabhas

Prabhas looks so cute in his childhood.

Cutest

Prabhas looks sweet as a button in this snap.

Saif Ali Khan

It is tough to recognize whether this is Saif or his son Taimur.

Copy

Taimur is a spitting copy of Saif and vice versa.

Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh is cute since childhood.

Sunny Singh snap

The childhood snap of the star is all things adorable.

Devdutt Nag

Devdutt Nag who plays Hanuman in Adipurush was hot since the beginning.

Adipurush release

The movie is slated to release on June 16.

Much awaited

Prabhas fans cannot wait for the movie to release.

Thanks For Reading!

