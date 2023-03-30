Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in Adipurush and more Top 10 stars who have played characters inspired mythology

There are many stars who are known for playing the role of deities on the big screen. Here, take a look at the same right here which is interesting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Arun Govil

He was best known as Shri Ram from Ramayan and had made a name in India.

Gurmeet Choudhary

He is best known to play Lord Ram in Ramayan and had got a lot of female fans.

Dara Singh

He is best known to play Hanuman and had did a great job in the same.

Faisal Khan

Best known as Maharana Pratap.

Nitish Bhardwaj

Best known as Lord Krishna from the old version of Mahabharata.

Saurabh Raj Jain

He is best known for playing Krishna in Jai Shri Krishna and in 2013 Mahabharata.

Jayaram Karthik

The actor essayed Raavan in the Hindi show Siya Ke Ram.

Prabhas

The actor is all set to play Raghava, the king of Ayodhya in Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon

The actress is all set to play Janaki in the highly anticipated movie of 2023, Adipurush.

Dipika Chikhlia

She is best known as Sita from Ramayana for which she had won a lot of praise.

