Prabhas' Project K cast fees and more details

Prabhas' Project K is hogging headlines lately. Before the movie releases, here is the fees that the entire cast is charging which will shock you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 07, 2023

Deepika Padukone

The actress reportedly is being paid more than Rs 10 crore for her role in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nag Ashwin's Project K

Amitabh Bachchan who will also be in the film is being reportedly paid an hefty amount.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Prabhas reportedly is being paid Rs 50 crore for Project K.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poster

Deepika's look from Project K was revealed on her birthday. She was dressed as a warrior and was standing against the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Project K

This will be her first Telugu project which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shooting done

Reportedly, 70% shooting of the movie has been done and will be a movie with heavy graphics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Budget

Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Science fiction

Reportedly, the film will have an element of science fiction and about the new avatar of Vishnu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action scenes

Reportedly, international stunt choreographers have been hired for the action scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani

The actress reportedly will have an interesting role and is a part of one of the most expensive movies. She will be paid a bomb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

