Prabhas' Project K cast fees and more details

Prabhas' Project K is hogging headlines lately. Before the movie releases, here is the fees that the entire cast is charging which will shock you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
The actress reportedly is being paid more than Rs 10 crore for her role in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan who will also be in the film is being reportedly paid an hefty amount.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas reportedly is being paid Rs 50 crore for Project K.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika's look from Project K was revealed on her birthday. She was dressed as a warrior and was standing against the sun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This will be her first Telugu project which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, 70% shooting of the movie has been done and will be a movie with heavy graphics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the film will have an element of science fiction and about the new avatar of Vishnu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, international stunt choreographers have been hired for the action scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly will have an interesting role and is a part of one of the most expensive movies. She will be paid a bomb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
