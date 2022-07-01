Prabhas, Rashmika Mandanna and more South stars who are single...Source: Bollywood
Salaar star Prabhas has been in the news about his wedding multiple times but he is still single.Source: Bollywood
Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is single and her fans have been waiting to know when she will tie the knot.Source: Bollywood
He is currently the hottest actor in South film industry, and is reportedly dating Rashmika Mandanna. But, there's no buzz about the wedding.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika has been in the news because of her rumoured relationship with Vijay. But, they have maintained they are just good friends.Source: Bollywood
Recently, Ram Pothineni was in news because of his rumoured wedding. But, the actor denied the reports.Source: Bollywood
Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha is one of the biggest names down South. She is also single.Source: Bollywood
Silambarasan's wedding wiith Nidhhi Agerwal has been in the news, but the couple is yet to tie the knot.Source: Bollywood
