Prabhas' Salaar upsets fans with rumours of it being a remake of Prashanth Neel's Ugramm

There are reports which state that Prabhas' Salaar is a remake of Kannada film Ugramm that featured Sriimurali, Hariprriya and Thilak Shekar in lead roles.

Salaar to clash with Dunki

South Indian actor Prabhas' Salaar is all set to release on December 22. The film will clash with SRK's Dunki at the box office.

Is Salaar a remake?

There are rumours that Salaar is a remake of the Kannada film Ugramm.

Ugramm

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film was remade in Odia and Marathi.

Release postponed

Salaar was supposed to release on September 28, but got postponed as the makers wanted to work on the post-production part.

Action-thriller film

Ugramm featured Sriimurali, Hariprriya and Thilak Shekar in lead roles.

Composer Ravi Basrur reveals deets about Salaar

In an interview he said that everyone knows that the film is a remake and how he does it, we should be wait and see.

Ugramm on ZEE5

The film can be viewed on YouTube and Zee5.

Salaar's posters

Fans have been spotting some similarities in both films and are coming up with various theories linking between them.

Prashanth Neel trashes rumors

The KGF director said that the films he made will have some shades of Ugramm.

Denies Salaar being a remake

Prashanth Neel said Salaar is a fresh story and is not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm.

