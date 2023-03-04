Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar: Top 10 updates that will make you excited

Here are some interesting updates of Salaar headlined by Prabhas

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Salaar

Salaar is an action-adventure thriller film that has left fans excited already

Prabhas dual role

Baahubali star will play a dual role in Salaar

Exciting Star Cast

The movie stars, Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles

Homable Films biggest project

Salaar will be bigger than KGF and Kantara from the production company Homable Films

Prithviraj Sukumaran role

The Malayali star will play the main villain

Nicest No-Nonsense Film

Shruti Haasan called Salaar a nicest no-nonsense film she has worked on

Yash cameo

KGF star Yash is expected to play a cameo in Prashanth Neel’s directorial

Most Awaited movie

Salaar is one of the most awaited films of the year including big projects like Jawan and Tiger 3

Budget

Release Date

Salaar is slated to hit theaters on 28th September 2023

