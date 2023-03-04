Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar: Top 10 updates that will make you excited

Here are some interesting updates of Salaar headlined by PrabhasSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023
Salaar is an action-adventure thriller film that has left fans excited alreadySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali star will play a dual role in SalaarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie stars, Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in lead rolesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar will be bigger than KGF and Kantara from the production company Homable FilmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Malayali star will play the main villainSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan called Salaar a nicest no-nonsense film she has worked onSource: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF star Yash is expected to play a cameo in Prashanth Neel’s directorialSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar is one of the most awaited films of the year including big projects like Jawan and Tiger 3Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar is slated to hit theaters on 28th September 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
