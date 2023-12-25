Prabhas, Sunny Deol and more Top 8 celebs invited for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Sunny Deol is one of the guests invited for the inauguration ceremony according to reports.

One of the special guests could be Alia Bhatt as well.

The guest list might include Ranbir Kapoor's name.

Reportedly Ajay Devgn has also received an invitation for the ceremony.

Ayushmann Khurrana is also a proud Indian who can be seen there.

Another name in the list is that of Tiger Shroff.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit will be present too.

Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who will be there in the function as well.

