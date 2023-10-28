Prabhas, Suriya, Allu Arjun: South Indian stars to take box office by storm with new action movies 

Are you a South movies fan too? Here we have compiled a short list of celebs who are all set to thunder at the box office with their action films.

Prabhas 

The Rebel Star is gearing up for Salaar which is scheduled to release in December.  

Suriya Sivakumar

Soorarai Pottru has a period action drama called Kanguva next for release. 

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is going to cook up a storm with Pushpa 2. The buzz has been high for years now.   

Prabhas

Kalki 2989 AD is a sci-fi action thriller that all of the fans have been waiting for. Prabhas is collaborating with Nag Ashwin for this one. 

Dhanush's next

Captain Miller has been in the making for years. Dhanush's fans are looking forward to a record-breaking stint.  

Mahesh Babu

The handsome hunk will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram. The buzz is quite high.  

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is collaborating with Prashanth Neel for Devara. It is a period-action drama. He also has War 2. 

Ram Charan

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani. 

Teja Sajja

Teja Sajja is bringing Hanu Man seems inspired by Lord Hanuman. It is scheduled for Sankranti's release. 

Pawan Kalyan

Power Star is all set with Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is an action adventure movie. 

Chiyaan Vikram 

Vikram is coming up with Thangalaan which is scheduled to release early next year.  

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies. 

