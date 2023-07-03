South Indian superstars and their lavish vanity vans

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Allu Arjun’s vanity van is uber cool with full black and silver interiors. Falcon is worth Rs 7 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a swanky luxurious vanity van.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR has an expensive automobile collection and the vanity van is among them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannah Bhatia has an extravagant vanity van.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna’s vanity van is no less than a room to live in.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda has a grand lavish vanity van where he celebrated his bodyguard’s birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu has a luxurious vanity worth approximately Rs 6.2 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas owns a plush vanity with a sunroof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Joseph who is the highest-paid actor owns a caravan-style vanity

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan owns a swanky luxurious vanity van.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best films on parents and children relationships to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More