Prabhas to Allu Arjun, Top 10 South Indian actors to watch out for in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
South Indian stars took the country by storm this year around and 2024 looks even brighter for the stars.
Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 is all set to be the hallmark release of 2024.
Dhanush will be seen in the action-adventure movie Captain Miller.
Vijay Sethupati will be playing the lead role alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas which will be soon seen in cinemas.
Kalki 2898 AD which will of course see Prabhas back in action after his blockbuster release Salaar.
Kalki will also see legendary actor Kamal Haasan in the movie, the actor will also play a lead role in the movie Indian 2.
Action thriller movie Devara - 1 will be releasing in 2024 as well starring NTR Jr.
Kanguva starring Suriya alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani should also release in 2024.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the Bollywood movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Rajinikanth has also started the shooting of his next movie Vettaiyan alongside none other than Amitabh Bachchan.
Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram will see its release in early January where he'll be playing the role of the underworld king.
