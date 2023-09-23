Prabhas to reunite with Nayanthara after 16 years; to play Shiv and Parvati in Vishnu Manchu movie 

Prabhas and Nayanthara last worked together in Yogi which was released in 2007. The two will reportedly reunite once again for a Vishnu Manchu movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Apart from Kalki 2989 AD, Salaar, Prabhas now also has a Vishnu Manchu movie in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by Nayanthara has been cast in a key role as well. But it has not been confirmed by the makers yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Right now, Nayanthara is basking in the success of Jawan. It has Shah Rukh Khan opposite her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, Nayanthara will play Devi Parvati in the Vishnu Manchu movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara is paired opposite Prabhas who will play the role of Lord Shiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishnu Manchu himself confirmed the casting of Prabhas as Mahadev.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhoo Shah will also be a part of the movie and she let slip that Nayanthara is also a part of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to some reasons, Nupur Sanon who was earlier supposed to be part of the movie is no longer onboard the cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has been facing a lull phase in his career. His Adipurush flopped badly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have pinned hopes on the Prashant Neel movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But if the latest reports are anything to go by, Salaar has been delayed owing to the leak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
