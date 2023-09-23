Prabhas to reunite with Nayanthara after 16 years; to play Shiv and Parvati in Vishnu Manchu movie 

Prabhas and Nayanthara last worked together in Yogi which was released in 2007. The two will reportedly reunite once again for a Vishnu Manchu movie.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Prabhas' film lineup 

Apart from Kalki 2989 AD, Salaar, Prabhas now also has a Vishnu Manchu movie in the pipeline. 

Nayanthara to join the cast? 

If reports are anything to go by Nayanthara has been cast in a key role as well. But it has not been confirmed by the makers yet. 

Lady superstar 

Right now, Nayanthara is basking in the success of Jawan. It has Shah Rukh Khan opposite her. 

Nayanthara's character deets 

As per media reports, Nayanthara will play Devi Parvati in the Vishnu Manchu movie.

Prabhas' character deets 

Nayanthara is paired opposite Prabhas who will play the role of Lord Shiva. 

Prabhas' casting confirmed

Vishnu Manchu himself confirmed the casting of Prabhas as Mahadev. 

Madhoo's comments

Madhoo Shah will also be a part of the movie and she let slip that Nayanthara is also a part of the movie. 

Nupur Sanon out

Due to some reasons, Nupur Sanon who was earlier supposed to be part of the movie is no longer onboard the cast.

Prabhas' setback

The actor has been facing a lull phase in his career. His Adipurush flopped badly.

Salaar comeback

Fans have pinned hopes on the Prashant Neel movie. 

Salaar delayed? 

But if the latest reports are anything to go by, Salaar has been delayed owing to the leak. 

