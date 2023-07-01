Prabhas to Thalapathy Vijay, Top 10 highest paid South Indian actors
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 150 core for Adipurush.
Thalapathy Vijay has charged a significant amount of Rs 150 crore for his film Varisu.
Ajith Kumar reportedly takes Rs 100 crore per movie.
Rajinikanth also charges Rs 100 crore per movie.
Ram Charan also takes Rs 100 crore.
Mahesh Babu charges Rs 55 crore per movie.
Dhanush takes Rs 50 crore per film.
Jr. NTR charges Rs 45 crore per movie reportedly.
Kamal Haasan takes Rs 25 crore per film.
Yash also charges Rs 30 crore per movie.
There are several wonderful South Indian stars who receive enormous pay for each movie.
These stars have a loyal fanbase.
