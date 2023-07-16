Prabhas TOPS Most Popular Telugu Stars List

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Prabhas is in buzz for Salaar and Project K. 

Prabhas' fans are confident about both projects.

NTR is placed second on the list. 

Allu Arjun makes it to TOP 3. 

He is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2. 

Ram Charan is at number 4. 

He will be next seen in Game Changer with Kiara. 

Mahesh Babu grabs a spot on TOP 5. 

Power star Pawan Kalyan is placed 6th. 

Hi Nanna and Dasara actor Nani takes 7th place.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is placed 8th on the list. 

Kushi star Vijay Deverkonda makes it to the TOP 10. 

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is at number 10.

