Let's have a dekko at the highly educated South Indian actors aka the handsome hunks! Talk about good looks and brain's killer combo!Source: Bollywood
Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu has a degree from Loyola College in Chennai. He later took up an acting course.Source: Bollywood
Thank You star Chaitanya Akkineni hold a Bachelor's degree from London's Trinity University. It's one of the most prestigious colleges in the world.Source: Bollywood
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda attended Badruka College of commerce. He has a bachelor's degree in commerce. The actor would skip classes for acting workshops.Source: Bollywood
Suriya is also an alumnus of Loyola College, Chennai. He holds a Bachelor's degree in commerce.Source: Bollywood
Godfather actor, Chiranjeeevi graduated from the Y N college with a degree in business. He later trained at the Madras Film Institute for acting.Source: Bollywood
Prabhas hold a degree in B.Tech from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad. The Salaar and Adipurush actor is a techie!Source: Bollywood
Rana has a Bachelor's degree from St Mary's in Hyderabad. He also holds a degree in industrial photography from Chennai's Film School.Source: Bollywood
Karthi has a degree in mechanical engineering from Crescent's Engineering college. He got a masters in Mechanical Engineering from Binghamton University, New York.Source: Bollywood
Allu Arjun is an alumnus of MSR College, Hyderabad. He holds a degree in Business Admimnistration.Source: Bollywood
Nagarjuna holds a degree in B'tech from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti. The actor had been pursuing mechanical engineering from Anna University in Madras but eventually moved to EM University.Source: Bollywood
