Mahesh Babu's educational qualification

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu has a degree from Loyola College in Chennai. He later took up an acting course.

Naga Chaitanya's educational qualification

Thank You star Chaitanya Akkineni hold a Bachelor's degree from London's Trinity University. It's one of the most prestigious colleges in the world.

Vijay Deverakonda's educational qualification

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda attended Badruka College of commerce. He has a bachelor's degree in commerce. The actor would skip classes for acting workshops.

Suriya's educational qualification

Suriya is also an alumnus of Loyola College, Chennai. He holds a Bachelor's degree in commerce.

Chiranjeeevi's educational qualification

Godfather actor, Chiranjeeevi graduated from the Y N college with a degree in business. He later trained at the Madras Film Institute for acting.

Prabhas's educational qualification

Prabhas hold a degree in B.Tech from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad. The Salaar and Adipurush actor is a techie!

Rana Daggubati's educational qualification

Rana has a Bachelor's degree from St Mary's in Hyderabad. He also holds a degree in industrial photography from Chennai's Film School.

Karthi's educational qualification

Karthi has a degree in mechanical engineering from Crescent's Engineering college. He got a masters in Mechanical Engineering from Binghamton University, New York.

Allu Arjun's educational qualification

Allu Arjun is an alumnus of MSR College, Hyderabad. He holds a degree in Business Admimnistration.

Nagarjuna's educational qualification

Nagarjuna holds a degree in B'tech from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti. The actor had been pursuing mechanical engineering from Anna University in Madras but eventually moved to EM University.

