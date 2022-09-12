Prachi Desai's Casting Couch experience

Have a look at how Casting Couch affected Prachi Desai’s career in multiple ways

Prachi Desai being a popular name

Prachi kick started her career with a TV show named Kasamh Se opposite Ram Kapoor. After that she was seen in multiple shows produced by Ekta Kapoor

Prachi Desai’s films

Prachi entered Bollywood in 2008 with the movie Rock On which also starred Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal. She continued with films such as Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Bol Bachchan and others

Facing Casting Couch

Prachi Desai shares that she walked out of a big film as she faced Casting Couch. The director of the film called her again and again even after she clearly said no

Prachi’s stand

Prachi said that the director was very direct and clear on what he wanted in return of casting her in the film

Prachi’s last appearance

Prachi was last seen in the thriller Silence… Can You Hear It? Where she played the role of a police officer. It alo starred Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid

Prachi's next

Prachi is looking for some exciting role to be back on screen as she does not want to do repeated things

