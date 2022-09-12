Have a look at how Casting Couch affected Prachi Desai’s career in multiple waysSource: Bollywood
Prachi kick started her career with a TV show named Kasamh Se opposite Ram Kapoor. After that she was seen in multiple shows produced by Ekta KapoorSource: Bollywood
Prachi entered Bollywood in 2008 with the movie Rock On which also starred Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal. She continued with films such as Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Bol Bachchan and othersSource: Bollywood
Prachi Desai shares that she walked out of a big film as she faced Casting Couch. The director of the film called her again and again even after she clearly said noSource: Bollywood
Prachi said that the director was very direct and clear on what he wanted in return of casting her in the filmSource: Bollywood
Prachi was last seen in the thriller Silence… Can You Hear It? Where she played the role of a police officer. It alo starred Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Sahil VaidSource: Bollywood
Prachi is looking for some exciting role to be back on screen as she does not want to do repeated thingsSource: Bollywood
