Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 68: Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls working with the maestro for his debut film Mardaani

Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar is no more. Tahir Raj Bhasin who worked with Pradeep takes a walk down the memory lane to remember the filmmaker.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mardaani filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passes away

In a piece of sad news famous filmmaker, Pradeep Sarkar passed away at 68 on March 24.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on working with Pradeep Sarkar

The actor is upset after listening to the news of Pradeep dada being no more.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's experience with Pradeep Sarkar

The actor revealed that Pradeep had trusted the star with Mardaani, which was Tahir's debut film.

Tahir has gratitude

The star called Pradeep a maestro who guided him via his own experiences and gave Tahir confidence.

Genius

Tahir remembered being mentored by Pradeep, who trusted the actor who was very nervous on the first day of shooting.

Tahir's first time

The actor remembers that Pradeep told him it was a great shot after he gave his first take.

Visionary par excellence

Tahir remembered that Pradeep lived on movies that he made.

Directorial ventures

Pradeep has directed Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani,Helicopter Eela to name a few.

Pradeep's cause of death

Reportedly Pradeep was on dialysis and his potassium levels dropped.

Rushed to hospital

Pradeep was rushed to the hospital at 3 Am where he was pronounced dead.

