Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 68: Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls working with the maestro for his debut film Mardaani

Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar is no more. Tahir Raj Bhasin who worked with Pradeep takes a walk down the memory lane to remember the filmmaker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
In a piece of sad news famous filmmaker, Pradeep Sarkar passed away at 68 on March 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is upset after listening to the news of Pradeep dada being no more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor revealed that Pradeep had trusted the star with Mardaani, which was Tahir's debut film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star called Pradeep a maestro who guided him via his own experiences and gave Tahir confidence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tahir remembered being mentored by Pradeep, who trusted the actor who was very nervous on the first day of shooting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor remembers that Pradeep told him it was a great shot after he gave his first take.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tahir remembered that Pradeep lived on movies that he made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pradeep has directed Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani,Helicopter Eela to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Pradeep was on dialysis and his potassium levels dropped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pradeep was rushed to the hospital at 3 Am where he was pronounced dead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
