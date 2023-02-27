Prakash Jha birthday special: Top 10 hard-hitting movies of the filmmaker that are unmissable

Prakash Jha has turned 71. Today, on the occasion of his birthday we take a look back at his best movies which totally deserve your attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023
IPS Amit Kumar has the task of dealing with corrupt politicians, and criminals. Ajay Devgn was the main star and this film won the National Film Award for Best Film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn is shown as a cop who borrows money from a moneylender to fulfil his dreams. When he can't pay the loan, he gets himself kidnapped which adds more chaos to his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three strong women fight patriarchy in their society. The film has Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi and Shilpa Shirodkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Katrina Kaif's political drama film is totally hard-hitting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A retired teacher, capitalist, social worker and journalist come to start a campaign to fight corruption and government officials.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A rickshaw puller dreams of sending his son to a private school. He deals with issues like casteism, social ostracism and also has very fewer earnings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's film is the follow-up of the 2003 movie Gangaajal where an inspector is against two corrupt brothers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when the Supreme Court allows reservations based on caste in jobs?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adil a police officer makes his friend Kabir spy a naxal group. When Kabir comes to know about the plight of the naxalites he turns against his friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known to make hard-hitting movies and today the filmmaker has become 71.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!