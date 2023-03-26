Prakash Raj birthday special: Salaam Venky, Rashtra Kavach Om and more movies to watch on OTT

Prakash Raj has turned a year older today. He is known to leave impressions on his fans with his roles. Here, take a look at the full list here of his movies.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Wanted

Prakash Raj's role as a villain was at par with Salman Khan's role. Watch this movie on Netflix.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The actor played the commander of a troop. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Heropanti

Raj played the same role in Parugu, Telugu original. He is shown as a paranoid dad. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Golmaal Again

Raj's role was just brilliant. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Salaam Venky

He plays the role of a judge in Kajol's film which you can watch on Zee 5.

Rashtra Kavach Om

He has given a mighty performance in the film which you can watch on Zee 5.

Attack Part 1

He played the role of Military chief V. K Subramaniam in John Abraham's film. Watch it on Zee 5.

Enemy

The star essays an ex-CBI officer who trains two of his children to make them competent.

Hero The Bullet

Watch this action movie on Zee 5 for Raj's acting.

