Pregnant Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump and an LV bag worth this crazy amount

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2024

Deepika Padukone is in the last leg of her pregnancy and yet looks as gorgeous as before.

She has made several public appearances during her pregnancy like the Ambani wedding or the promotion of her film Kalki.

Her baby is due in September and according to sources the couple has started prepping for the arrival of the little one.

Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika have sent gifts to their close ones which is a blue box, indicating they might have a baby boy.

The couple is super excited to share the good news soon.

Last evening, DP was spotted in Bandra in a beautiful floral kurta.

She was also carrying her LV bag, apparently which is worth around 3.25 lakhs.

