Pregnant Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump and an LV bag worth this crazy amount
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 09, 2024
Deepika Padukone is in the last leg of her pregnancy and yet looks as gorgeous as before.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She has made several public appearances during her pregnancy like the Ambani wedding or the promotion of her film Kalki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her baby is due in September and according to sources the couple has started prepping for the arrival of the little one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika have sent gifts to their close ones which is a blue box, indicating they might have a baby boy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The couple is super excited to share the good news soon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last evening, DP was spotted in Bandra in a beautiful floral kurta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was also carrying her LV bag, apparently which is worth around 3.25 lakhs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about adventure, zombies and thrills
Find Out More