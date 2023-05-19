Pregnant Rihanna leaves social media in a tizzy as she poses wearing ONLY a bikini bottom [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Rihanna has created ripples with her almost nude photoshoot where she is just wearing a black bikini bottom

Rihanna named the pics as 'Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya ti**ies'

Rihanna said that his son had no idea how crazy he had made his mamma

RZA Athelston Mayers is the name of Rihanna's first son. She is expected to have a baby girl

This is the most stunning shot of Rihanna's photoshoot. That face card is just wow

Rihanna's belly gleams in the sunlight. She wore lots of jewellery

Rihanna said that motherhood has made her believe that she can take on the world

Rihanna's first pregnancy was marred with gossip of her beau cheating on her

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did a phootshoot for Vogue. Their relationship is going strong

Rihanna was ready to become a mum within a year of having a son

She is one of the youngest billionaires in the world with Fenty Beauty

Priyanka Chopra said she would like to raid the closet of Rihanna

