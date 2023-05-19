Pregnant Rihanna leaves social media in a tizzy as she poses wearing ONLY a bikini bottom [View Pics]
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Rihanna has created ripples with her almost nude photoshoot where she is just wearing a black bikini bottom
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna named the pics as 'Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya ti**ies'
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna said that his son had no idea how crazy he had made his mamma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RZA Athelston Mayers is the name of Rihanna's first son. She is expected to have a baby girl
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the most stunning shot of Rihanna's photoshoot. That face card is just wow
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna's belly gleams in the sunlight. She wore lots of jewellery
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna said that motherhood has made her believe that she can take on the world
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna's first pregnancy was marred with gossip of her beau cheating on her
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did a phootshoot for Vogue. Their relationship is going strong
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rihanna was ready to become a mum within a year of having a son
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is one of the youngest billionaires in the world with Fenty Beauty
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra said she would like to raid the closet of Rihanna
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants salaries will shock you
Find Out More