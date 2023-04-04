Pregnant Shloka Ambani is a sight to behold in this off-shoulder dress

At NMACC event, Shloka Ambani flaunted her baby bump in the cutest way possible.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023
For the NMACC day 3 event, Shloka dressed in a pretty golden ruffled gown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soon-to-be mom for the second time, Shloka Ambani looked pretty elegant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Ambani sure knows that the real beauty is in the smile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Ambani chose diamond danglers to go with her dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Ambani's off-shoulder dress was designed by Rahul Mishra and the makeup was done by Puneet B Saini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the day 2 event on NMACC, Shloka Ambani flaunted her cute baby bump in a lehenga and a floral crop top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Ambani is surely radiating with all that pregnancy glow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the pictures of Shloka Ambani from the NMACC event are oh-so-beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a candid picture of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani from day 1 of the NMACC event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple sure seems excited to welcome their second baby into this world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!