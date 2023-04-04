Pregnant Shloka Ambani is a sight to behold in this off-shoulder dress

At NMACC event, Shloka Ambani flaunted her baby bump in the cutest way possible.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

What a beauty

For the NMACC day 3 event, Shloka dressed in a pretty golden ruffled gown.

Elegant as ever

Soon-to-be mom for the second time, Shloka Ambani looked pretty elegant.

Say cheese

Shloka Ambani sure knows that the real beauty is in the smile.

Perfect accessories

Shloka Ambani chose diamond danglers to go with her dress.

The designer

Shloka Ambani's off-shoulder dress was designed by Rahul Mishra and the makeup was done by Puneet B Saini.

The baby bump

For the day 2 event on NMACC, Shloka Ambani flaunted her cute baby bump in a lehenga and a floral crop top.

The pregnancy glow

Shloka Ambani is surely radiating with all that pregnancy glow.

Beauty personified

All the pictures of Shloka Ambani from the NMACC event are oh-so-beautiful.

One with hubby

Here's a candid picture of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani from day 1 of the NMACC event.

Soon-to-be parents again

The couple sure seems excited to welcome their second baby into this world.

Thanks For Reading!

