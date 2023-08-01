Preity Zinta, Malika Sherawat and more top Bollywood actresses who left India for a life abroad

Take a look at the list of Bollywood actresses who went abroad happily.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika often shares photos from her luxurious house in Los Angeles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta

Preity currently lives in Los Angeles with husband Jean Goodenough.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rambha

Bollywood and South's beautiful actress Rambha has been living in Canada for many years now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shirodkar

She is now spending time at her home in Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhavi

She currently lives with husband Ralph Sharma in New Jersey,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumtaz

In the year 1974, she married an NRI business person and settled in London

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Walia

Sonu Walia married an NRI, and permanently settled in U.S.A.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra is happy in Paris.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman is happy in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About actresses abroad

There are many actresses in Bollywood who have ruled people’s hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruling

. These actresses dominated the industry with their beauty and performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Made in Heaven 2, Guns and Gulaabs and more new web series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More