Bollywood actresses who married foreigners

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas who is an American songwriter, singer, producer and actor in 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veer Zara actress Preity Zinta married American Business tycoon Gene Goodenough on February 28, 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte is married to London based musician Benedict Taylor since 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celiny Jaity met Peter Haag her husband for the first time in Dubai. Peter is an Austria based hotelier and they got married in 2011.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran, the Drishyam actress married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018. He is an entrepreneur and a tennis player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashka Goradia, TV actress married Brent Goble. The pair had met in 2016. Brent is a weapons instructor in Las Vegas, reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suchitra Pillai married Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark whom she met via a mutual friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone married American star and entrepreneur, Daniel Weber in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Keswani divorced her foreigner husband Alexx O'Nell and found love in Ken. The pair is now settle in New York and is happily married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Ray married Jason Dehni who is a US-based management consultant back in 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Urfi Javed and more top newsmakers of the day

 

 Find Out More