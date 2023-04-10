Bollywood actresses who married foreigners
Siddhi Chatterjee
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas who is an American songwriter, singer, producer and actor in 2018.
Veer Zara actress Preity Zinta married American Business tycoon Gene Goodenough on February 28, 2018.
Radhika Apte is married to London based musician Benedict Taylor since 2012.
Celiny Jaity met Peter Haag her husband for the first time in Dubai. Peter is an Austria based hotelier and they got married in 2011.
Shriya Saran, the Drishyam actress married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018. He is an entrepreneur and a tennis player.
Aashka Goradia, TV actress married Brent Goble. The pair had met in 2016. Brent is a weapons instructor in Las Vegas, reportedly.
Suchitra Pillai married Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark whom she met via a mutual friend.
Sunny Leone married American star and entrepreneur, Daniel Weber in 2017.
Shweta Keswani divorced her foreigner husband Alexx O'Nell and found love in Ken. The pair is now settle in New York and is happily married.
Lisa Ray married Jason Dehni who is a US-based management consultant back in 2018.
