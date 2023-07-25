Premam, 777 Charlie and more top slice of life south movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more

Here's a list of our best 10 feel-good South Indian movies that will both entertain and overwhelm you with emotions.

Premam

Premam on Disney+ Hotstar is a 'feel all' movie.

777 Charlie

777 Charlie on Amazon Prime Video will make you feel emotional.

Care of Kancharapalem

Care of Kancharapalem on Netflix is a realistic slice-of-life anthology film.

The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video is a Malayalam film with well-written characters.

Dia

Dia on Netflix is written and directed by K S Ashoka.

Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around three cousins who have been close since their childhood.

Hridayam

Hridayam on Disney+ Hotstar has a therapeutic quality.

Anbe Sivam

Anbe Sivam on Netflix is a story of two men- an idealistic one who meets a young fellow traveler.

Charlie

Charlie on Amazon Prime Video is a simple, feel-good film.

Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel on Disney+ Hotstar will hit you with its warmth.

