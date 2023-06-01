Pride Month: Top 10 films and series that strived to represent LGBTQ+ stories on screen

Celebrating Pride Month here is a list of movies that beautifully represents LGBTQ community

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Pride Month

In the past few years, the acceptance of the LGBTQ community in Hindi movies has evolved.

LGBTQ movies

A look at some Hindi movies that tell the stories of the queer community.

Pine Cone

Directed by Onir the film follows the life of a gay man over three decades.

Maja Ma

The story is about an Indian girl (Madhuri Dixit) who suppressed her sexuality for society and her family.

Chandigarh Kare Aasqhiui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor explore the acceptance of transgender in Indian society.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar revolves around a gay couple.

Margarita with a Straw

This is a unique love story between an Indian girl with cerebral palsy and a blind Pakistani girl.

Badhaai Do

In the film a couple gets married under the pressure of family and society however both love partners of the same sex.

Kapoors and Sons

The story is about how a dysfunctional family accepts Fawad Khan’s sexuality.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

The film stars Rajkumar Rao and Sonam Kapoor who hides her sexuality from her family but chaos begins when she fights to win her love of the same sex.

Loev

Loev is about a gay couple falling in love on a hiking trip. The film was banned for theatrical release but is streaming on Netflix.

Fire

Fire is story of homosexuality starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. Back then it faced a ban but is available on Youtube.

