Pride Month: Top 10 films and series that strived to represent LGBTQ+ stories on screen

Celebrating Pride Month here is a list of movies that beautifully represents LGBTQ community
In the past few years, the acceptance of the LGBTQ community in Hindi movies has evolved.
Directed by Onir the film follows the life of a gay man over three decades.
The story is about an Indian girl (Madhuri Dixit) who suppressed her sexuality for society and her family.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor explore the acceptance of transgender in Indian society.
The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar revolves around a gay couple.
This is a unique love story between an Indian girl with cerebral palsy and a blind Pakistani girl.
In the film a couple gets married under the pressure of family and society however both love partners of the same sex.
The story is about how a dysfunctional family accepts Fawad Khan's sexuality.
The film stars Rajkumar Rao and Sonam Kapoor who hides her sexuality from her family but chaos begins when she fights to win her love of the same sex.
Loev is about a gay couple falling in love on a hiking trip. The film was banned for theatrical release but is streaming on Netflix.
Fire is story of homosexuality starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. Back then it faced a ban but is available on Youtube.
