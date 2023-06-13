Pritam birthday special: Top 10 best love songs to listen to this monsoon

Here, are the top romantic songs by Pritam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Kesariya from Brahmastra is the song of love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Pyaar Meiin will remind you of Khuda Jaane Ye.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is Pritam's best composition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is Pritam's birthday tomorrow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
O Bedardeya will make you remember your ex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Sa wil remind you that men also have emotions that they cannot express.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gerua is Pritam's hit composition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met will remind you of your love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raabta is also the song of love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Music composer Pritam is known for his hard-hitting songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pee Loon song is all things mushy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
