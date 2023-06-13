Pritam birthday special: Top 10 best love songs to listen to this monsoon

Here, are the top romantic songs by Pritam.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Kesariya

Kesariya from Brahmastra is the song of love.

Tere Pyaar Meiin

Tere Pyaar Meiin will remind you of Khuda Jaane Ye.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is Pritam's best composition.

Birthday

It is Pritam's birthday tomorrow.

O Bedardeya

O Bedardeya will make you remember your ex.

Zara Sa

Zara Sa wil remind you that men also have emotions that they cannot express.

Gerua

Gerua is Pritam's hit composition.

Tum Se Hi

Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met will remind you of your love.

Raabta

Raabta is also the song of love.

Pritam

Music composer Pritam is known for his hard-hitting songs.

Pee Loon

Pee Loon song is all things mushy.

