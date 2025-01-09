Pritish Nandy dies at 73: Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli and other notable films he produced
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 08, 2025
Prominent film producer Pritish Nandy passed away at his South Mumbai residence on January 8, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a career spanning over three decades, Pritish Nandy had produced and directed several critically acclaimed films.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaante was a crime thriller featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and produced by Pritish Nandy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sur – The Melody of Life was loosely based on 1992 Telugu film Swati Kiranam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jhankaar Beats was a musical comedy-drama which featured Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, and Juhi Chawla in key roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chameli left an indelible impact on everyone, courtesy flawless performances by Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shabd, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Zayed Khan, was about an author writing a book on his wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ke Side Effects, featuring Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat, may not have been great cinema, but it is still remembered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly Aur Pagli was a romantic comedy featuring Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaadi Ke Side Effects - featuring Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in lead roles - was about marriage leading to whirlwind of funny adjustments and changes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor slays in a white co-ord set, exudes glamour and style
Find Out More