Pritish Nandy dies at 73: Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli and other notable films he produced

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025

Prominent film producer Pritish Nandy passed away at his South Mumbai residence on January 8, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In a career spanning over three decades, Pritish Nandy had produced and directed several critically acclaimed films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaante was a crime thriller featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and produced by Pritish Nandy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sur – The Melody of Life was loosely based on 1992 Telugu film Swati Kiranam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhankaar Beats was a musical comedy-drama which featured Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, and Juhi Chawla in key roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chameli left an indelible impact on everyone, courtesy flawless performances by Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shabd, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Zayed Khan, was about an author writing a book on his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ke Side Effects, featuring Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat, may not have been great cinema, but it is still remembered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugly Aur Pagli  was a romantic comedy featuring Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaadi Ke Side Effects - featuring Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in lead roles - was about marriage leading to whirlwind of funny adjustments and changes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor slays in a white co-ord set, exudes glamour and style

 

 Find Out More