Priyanka Chopra's shocking revelations

Priyanka Chopra appeared in Koffee With Karan show and revealed that she had phone sex with husband Nick Jonas.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra was bullied

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was bullied in school and was also a victim of casteism.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra revealed about a director's misbehavior

In Oprah Winfrey's show, Priyanka Chopra said that a director spoke badly to her and she could not tell him anything.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra revealed a director told her to get boob job

Priyanka Chopra revealed that a director has asked her to get a boob job.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra desired an idle man

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had a checklist in her wallet which had the qualities of her idle partner.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shared director's unnecessary demand

Priyanka Chopra revealed that a director had demanded her to take her clothes off in a song.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra said she took shower with her partner

Priyanka said that she shower with her partner and also added saying, 'I wish my mother doesn’t watch all this.'

Source: Bollywood

