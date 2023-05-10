Priyanka Chopra admits dating her Bollywood co-stars before marriage: Here are the actors she has worked with

May 10, 2023

Recently, on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka Chopra admitted dating her Bollywood co-stars before marrying American singer Nick Jonas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She called all her exes wonderful people. PC states she has dated great people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take a look at actors with whom she has worked and dated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were paired together in Don and Don 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka and Ranbir Kapoor met on the sets of Anjana Anjani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka and Shahid Kapoor who worked in 2 films together were in a secret relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra was paired opposite Akshay Kumar in several movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The global star featured alongside Salman Khan in 3 movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka and Hrithik Roshan made a great pair in Krrish and Agneepath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She worked with Ranveer Singh on three films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PC and Harman Baweja started dating after Love Story 2050.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

