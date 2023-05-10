Priyanka Chopra admits dating her Bollywood co-stars before marriage: Here are the actors she has worked with
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Recently, on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka Chopra admitted dating her Bollywood co-stars before marrying American singer Nick Jonas.
She called all her exes wonderful people. PC states she has dated great people.
Take a look at actors with whom she has worked and dated.
Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were paired together in Don and Don 2.
Priyanka and Ranbir Kapoor met on the sets of Anjana Anjani.
Priyanka and Shahid Kapoor who worked in 2 films together were in a secret relationship.
Priyanka Chopra was paired opposite Akshay Kumar in several movies.
The global star featured alongside Salman Khan in 3 movies.
Priyanka and Hrithik Roshan made a great pair in Krrish and Agneepath.
She worked with Ranveer Singh on three films.
PC and Harman Baweja started dating after Love Story 2050.
