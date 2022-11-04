Meaning of Bollywood actors’ tattoos

Tattoos are always special for anyone who gets them, especially when they’re inked for a reason close to the persons’ heart. It’s a similar case for these Bollywood stars as well…

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s tattoo reads ‘Daddy’s little girl’ in memory of her father and in his handwriting.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay has his wife/kids’ names tattooed on his back and shoulders to show what they mean to him.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has a vine ending with her initials inked on her left ankle as it’s the most painful for a tattoo.

Source: Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has tattooed his wife’s name in Hindi on his left forearm to show how special she is.

Source: Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has a warrior-princess tattoo on the nape of her neck to represent her breaking boundaries.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got matching ‘Star of David’ tattoos when married and have kept them.

Source: Bollywood

Varun Dhawan

Varun has the number, ‘24’ inked behind his left ear. Fans speculate that it represents his birthday.

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun has the word, ‘maa’, inked in Hindi on his wrist with the infinity symbol in his mum’s memory.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has the word, ‘azaad’, tattooed on her wrist to symbolise how we are all born free.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood actors who took their love for ponytails public

 Find Out More