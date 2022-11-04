Tattoos are always special for anyone who gets them, especially when they’re inked for a reason close to the persons’ heart. It’s a similar case for these Bollywood stars as well…Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra’s tattoo reads ‘Daddy’s little girl’ in memory of her father and in his handwriting.Source: Bollywood
Akshay has his wife/kids’ names tattooed on his back and shoulders to show what they mean to him.Source: Bollywood
Deepika has a vine ending with her initials inked on her left ankle as it’s the most painful for a tattoo.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan has tattooed his wife’s name in Hindi on his left forearm to show how special she is.Source: Bollywood
Kangana has a warrior-princess tattoo on the nape of her neck to represent her breaking boundaries.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got matching ‘Star of David’ tattoos when married and have kept them.Source: Bollywood
Varun has the number, ‘24’ inked behind his left ear. Fans speculate that it represents his birthday.Source: Bollywood
Arjun has the word, ‘maa’, inked in Hindi on his wrist with the infinity symbol in his mum’s memory.Source: Bollywood
Dia Mirza has the word, ‘azaad’, tattooed on her wrist to symbolise how we are all born free.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!