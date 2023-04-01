Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood DIVAS stun in sheer ensembles at a starry NMACC opening

From Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt and more, check out the list of Bollywood ladies who wore sheer outfits at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Shraddha 

Though not entirely, the sheer sleeves and neckline made Shraddha look so elegant. 

Deepika 

Move aside, royalty has arrived. Deepika had a sheer cape teamed up with a blazer suit of floral embellishments. 

Mom and daughter duo 

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan both opted for sheer corset-styled gowns! 

Priyanka Chopra 

Ain't there anybody as sizzling as Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Dia Mirza

Dia wore a black ensemble and just like Shraddha, it had sheer sleeves and neckline. 

Alia Bhatt 

Alia wore a sheer pleated saree. 

Entertainment queen 

Vidya Balan also wore a sheet cape with her outfit.

Kiara Advani 

Kiara's choli looks made of pearl which gives it a sheer look. She had a sheer cape flowing behind her. 

Two Ladies in the frame 

Hazel Keech's outfit looks sheer. Sagarika is seen in a sheer saree. 

Thanks For Reading!

