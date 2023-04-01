Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood DIVAS stun in sheer ensembles at a starry NMACC opening

From Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt and more, check out the list of Bollywood ladies who wore sheer outfits at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
Though not entirely, the sheer sleeves and neckline made Shraddha look so elegant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Move aside, royalty has arrived. Deepika had a sheer cape teamed up with a blazer suit of floral embellishments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan both opted for sheer corset-styled gowns!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ain't there anybody as sizzling as Priyanka Chopra Jonas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia wore a black ensemble and just like Shraddha, it had sheer sleeves and neckline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia wore a sheer pleated saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan also wore a sheet cape with her outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara's choli looks made of pearl which gives it a sheer look. She had a sheer cape flowing behind her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hazel Keech's outfit looks sheer. Sagarika is seen in a sheer saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
