Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti's cutest pictures that will melt your hearts instantly
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Priyanka Chopra touched down Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas yesterday and no time their cute pics went viral.
Malti is already a favourite star kid as her pictures always grab attention.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas often treats fans with Malti's pictures that leave everyone in aww.
Isn't Malti Marie Chopra Jonas the most adorable makeup artist ever?
Priyanka and Malti Marie's mirror selfie game is pretty fab.
Vegetable shopping seems to be the best way to bond with Malti for Priyanka Chopra.
This picture of three generations together is beautiful and frame-worthy.
It is star gazing time for Priyanka Chopra and MAlti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka and Nick revealed Malti's face only after she was six months old. Until then desi girl treated fans with such cute selfies.
There is no better bond than the one shared by mother and daughter. This is bliss.
