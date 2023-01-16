Priyanka Chopra and baby Maltie unseen pics will melt your hearts

Priyanka Chopra's daughter turned one recently. Here, take a look at the rare photos of the mother and daughter which are all things cute and adorable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Holding her bundle of joy

Priyanka was seen playing with her little Maltie after she returned from her trip to India.

Vacation time

Maltie was seen vacationing with her parents Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Great view

Baby Maltie and her mom Priyanka were seen enjoying the landscape view from her New York flat.

Beach lover

Priyanka likes to chill on the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and baby Maltie.

Up in the air

Priyanka was seen playing with Maltie up in the air and gave a mid-air snap.

Strolling

Priyanka was seen taking Maltie for a stroll on 5th avenue in New York.

Get together

Priyanka was seen posing with her daughter during one of her family gatherings.

Flying off

Priyanka was seen flying off with Maltie. She had posted a snap from the plane.

Twinning

Priyanka and her baby Maltie were seen twinning in red. Baby Maltie was looking the cutest in the same.

Wanderlust

Priyanka is known for posting cute and wanderlust snaps with her baby girl Maltie who turned one recently.

