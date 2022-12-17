Here's looking at Priyanka Chopra's pictures with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas that will melt your heart.Source: Bollywood
There's nothing better than spending time with your baby.Source: Bollywood
Malti's picture with mom and grandmother is sweet.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka is religious at heart and loves to share it with family.Source: Bollywood
We love Malti's cute hairband.Source: Bollywood
This picture will forever be favourite of all PeeCee fans.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated Malti's 6 months birthday.Source: Bollywood
Here's a sweet picture of all three.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka already teaching her daughter to be a fashionista, it seems.Source: Bollywood
All colour coordinated, the Chopra-Jonas family looks beautiful.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!