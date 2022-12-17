Priyanka Chopra and her daughter dearest

Here's looking at Priyanka Chopra's pictures with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas that will melt your heart.

Nikita Thakkar

Happy Times

There's nothing better than spending time with your baby.

Three generations

Malti's picture with mom and grandmother is sweet.

Puja time

Priyanka is religious at heart and loves to share it with family.

Cutie

We love Malti's cute hairband.

Has all our hearts

This picture will forever be favourite of all PeeCee fans.

Happy 6 months

Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated Malti's 6 months birthday.

Happy family

Here's a sweet picture of all three.

Shopping time

Priyanka already teaching her daughter to be a fashionista, it seems.

Perfect family portrait

All colour coordinated, the Chopra-Jonas family looks beautiful.

