Priyanka Chopra has been sharing many super cute glimpses of daughter Malti Marie on social media. But, we are yet to see the clear face of the baby.Source: Bollywood
This was the first picture of Malti Marie shared by Priyanka on social media.Source: Bollywood
Three generations in one picture. Isn't this a cute photo?Source: Bollywood
This picture of Malti Marie trying to walk with the help of Nick was shared on Father's Day by the couple.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka shared this picture on Instagram recently and called Malti Marie her whole world.Source: Bollywood
what a beautiful picture of Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie!Source: Bollywood
Malti Marie's day out with Priyanka Chopra and her mom's friend.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!