Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie’s super cute pictures

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing many super cute glimpses of daughter Malti Marie on social media. But, we are yet to see the clear face of the baby.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Perfect Family!

This was the first picture of Malti Marie shared by Priyanka on social media.

Source: Bollywood

Malti Marie with mommy and Nani

Three generations in one picture. Isn't this a cute photo?

Source: Bollywood

Nick with Malti Marie

This picture of Malti Marie trying to walk with the help of Nick was shared on Father's Day by the couple.

Source: Bollywood

Happiest Mommy

Priyanka shared this picture on Instagram recently and called Malti Marie her whole world.

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful!

what a beautiful picture of Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie!

Source: Bollywood

Baby's Day Out

Malti Marie's day out with Priyanka Chopra and her mom's friend.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Nora Fatehi’s hottest avatars that need your attention right away

 Find Out More