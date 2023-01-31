Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's first pictures are too cute to handle

Priyanka Chopra has finally shown the face of her baby girl Malti. She looks too cute as a munchkin. Take a look at the cutest snaps here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023
Priyanka and Nick have shown their daughter to the entire world today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adorable mom Priyanka showed Malti's face for the first time to the paps post she turned one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick was attending the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony where Malti's face was revealed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maltie was seen sitting comfortable on her mom's lap which was all things cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was via surrogacy that Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti to the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the way Malti is staring at the camera. It looks like she wants to be clicked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti was sitting on the front row as her dad unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tilll the time Malti was one, Priyanka had not revealed the face of her baby girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This snap was taken when Priyanka returned back to her home after she visited India for work purpose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!