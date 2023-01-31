Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's first pictures are too cute to handle

Priyanka Chopra has finally shown the face of her baby girl Malti. She looks too cute as a munchkin. Take a look at the cutest snaps here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

See Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick have shown their daughter to the entire world today.



Malti's face revealed

Adorable mom Priyanka showed Malti's face for the first time to the paps post she turned one.



Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame

Nick was attending the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony where Malti's face was revealed.



Mummy's girl

Maltie was seen sitting comfortable on her mom's lap which was all things cute.



Cutest

It was via surrogacy that Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti to the world.



Camera friendly

We love the way Malti is staring at the camera. It looks like she wants to be clicked.



Front row

Malti was sitting on the front row as her dad unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Cutie

Tilll the time Malti was one, Priyanka had not revealed the face of her baby girl.



Play time

This snap was taken when Priyanka returned back to her home after she visited India for work purpose.



