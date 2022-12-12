Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev

Drishyam 2 actress married long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

The Miss World had a dream wedding with American Actor and Singer Nick Jonas.

Radhika Apte-Benedict Taylor

In 2012, Radhika married a British avant-garde violist, violinist and music composer Benedict Taylor.

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber

Born in a Sikh Family as Karenjit Kaur Vohra Sunny Leone married American actor Daniel Weber.

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta married American Business Tycoon, Gene goodenough on 28 February 2018.

Suchitra Pillai-Lars Kjeldsen

Indian actress Suchitra got married to an engineer from Denmark named Lars Kjeldsen.

Celina Jaitly-Peter Haag

The actress married her long time Australian boyfriend, hotelier Peter Haag, who owns a chain of hotels in Singapore and Dubai.

Lisa Ray-Jason Dehmi

Lisa Ray married her long time BF Jason Dehmi in a dreamy wedding in California, USA.

Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble

Aashka and Brent got married in a twin wedding ceremony held in Gujarat.

