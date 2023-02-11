Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is the cutest star kid and here's proof

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti's pictures left everyone falling in love with the most cutest star kid ever. Malti is the epitome of cuteness; here's proof.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti's holiday diaries

Priyanka Chopra shared a video montage of series of pictures with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas in Aspen, US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is a cutie pie

Malti's clear picture make everyone's heart racing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like mother, like daughter!

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is the cutest star kid ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look lovely

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paint the town red with their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jona and Malti pose for a snap

This family pictures looks simply perfect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Malti's day out

Mommy Priyanka Chopra loves spending time with her daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look cute

The two are head over heels in love; here's proof!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The family loves holidaying together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti love going on vacations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malti's cuteness will make you fall in love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti has left everyone stunned with her cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's daughter took the internet by storm

Malti pictures and videos will brighten up even the dullest day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kajol-Ajay Devgn to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who got married in the month of love

 

 Find Out More