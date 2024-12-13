Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver gown at a Dubai event, holds husband Nick Jonas close
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 13, 2024
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently graced the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. The diva arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, Nick Jonas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked drop-dead gorgeous in a silver bodycon floor-length gown.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed together and exuded elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra pictures from the recent event will make you go weak in the knees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas looked handsome in a classic black suit, white tuxedo shirt, and black bow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a divine beauty in a pastel pink drape gown as she attends an event in Dubai
Find Out More