Priyanka and Nick Jonas own a glorious mansion in LA which is reportedly worth R 144 crores.Source: Bollywood
Nick Jonas had gifted wifey Priyanka Chopra a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 that cost approximately Rs 1.40 crore.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra wore Lorraine Schwartz earrings to Oscars that are worth Rs 21.75 crores.Source: Bollywood
Nick Jonas is a proud owner of an an expensive 1960 Ford Thunderbird.Source: Bollywood
A few years ago, PeeCee had invested in a property in Goa that is worth Rs 20 crore.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee received an All-terrain vehicle as a gift from hubby Nick Jonas. It's cost is said to between Rs 17 to 22 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one wealthy couple. Their net worth is said be more that $100 million.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!