LA Mansion

Priyanka and Nick Jonas own a glorious mansion in LA which is reportedly worth R 144 crores.

Mercedes-Maybach S 650

Nick Jonas had gifted wifey Priyanka Chopra a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 that cost approximately Rs 1.40 crore.

Lorraine Schwartz earrings

Priyanka Chopra wore Lorraine Schwartz earrings to Oscars that are worth Rs 21.75 crores.

1960 Ford Thunderbird

Nick Jonas is a proud owner of an an expensive 1960 Ford Thunderbird.

Home in Goa

A few years ago, PeeCee had invested in a property in Goa that is worth Rs 20 crore.

All-terrain vehicle

PeeCee received an All-terrain vehicle as a gift from hubby Nick Jonas. It's cost is said to between Rs 17 to 22 lakhs.

One wealthy couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one wealthy couple. Their net worth is said be more that $100 million.

