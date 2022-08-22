Nick Jonas being the ideal husband to Priyanka Chopra

Amid rumours of Nick Jonas being gay, have a look at Nick and Priyanka’s most precious PDA moments

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Twinning and winning

Priyanka and Nick pose for a gorgeous picture in grey

Source: Bollywood

All Hearts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas having a gala time on their vacation

Source: Bollywood

Red beauty

Nick Jonas kisses Priyanka on her forehead as she leans on to him and the view is just beautiful

Source: Bollywood

Cute

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable picture on her husband’s birthday

Source: Bollywood

Aww-worthy picture

Priyanka and Nick share a kiss on Holi

Source: Bollywood

Hot date

They surely have found a soulmate in each other

Source: Bollywood

Pure love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in a cute PDA moment post the latter’s concert

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khushi Kapoor's boldest, most gorgeous clicks

 Find Out More